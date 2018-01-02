Big Brother: College Edition (Inside Higher Ed)

"When Matthew Wolfsen, a student activist at Georgia Tech, asked the university for all its records on him, he got back two binders of documents." —Source: Inside Higher Ed



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Where should institutions draw the line on monitoring student activity on social media? When it goes from checking up on mentions of the school's name to targeted monitoring of specific students, has it crossed the line? Read this story about Georgia Tech and see if you think they went too far. —Eduwire Editors

