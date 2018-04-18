Back to the Digital Badge Debate (e-Learning Inside News)

"In early March, eLearning Inside reported on a new German study that suggests gamification, especially gamification’s reliance on badges, may not have the positive effects that it is often assumed to have on student experience and performance. The article generated a surprising amount of attention and critique, so this week, we decided to return the issue by highlighting two other recently published studies on gamification and digital badges, which both offer a somewhat more positive take on their benefits."—Source: e-Learning Inside News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Digital badges seem to generate strong opinions on both sides. No matter where you stand on the issues, these alternative credentials are worth talking about. —Eduwire Editors