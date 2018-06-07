Apple’s New Digital Student IDs Raise Questions About Security (EdSurge)

"The company is working with two other companies, Blackboard and Assa Abloy, to bring the technology to Duke University, the University of Alabama and the University of Oklahoma, which will deploy it this fall in time for their incoming classes, and to Johns Hopkins University, Santa Clara University and Temple University, which will deploy it by the end of the 2018 calendar year."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Apple’s new digitized student IDs are interesting, for sure, especially since they utilized NFC. But they raise some questions about student data privacy and security. What kinds of safeguards has Apple put in place? Will they be enough to keep sensitive data secure? —Eduwire Editors