Analyze This! Using Data Effectively (The EvoLLLution)

"Fact-based, agile decision-making is being increasingly recognized as an approach that educators and administrators should follow in navigating the intricate process of academic and operational planning. Despite the hype surrounding data analytics, institutional data remains underutilized."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The power of big data lies in its potential to drive decisions, but is your institution truly harnessing this power? Read how to make sure your strategies are effective, so that you collect the right kinds of analytics and interpret them in context. —Eduwire Editors