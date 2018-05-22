Age Helps Determine Tech Preference, but Gen X Comfortable with Old and New (Campus Technology)

"Technologies such as typewriters, analog cameras and cassette tape players are fading from human awareness. A new report from YouGov, a consumer data firm, examined generational differences regarding technology and found that most Gen Zers — those born in this millennium — wouldn't know how to use a fax machine, rotary phone, floppy disk or beeper. For example, just 17 percent of young people said they were comfortable using a rotary phone; 15 percent said the same about fax machines; and just 7 percent said so about pagers."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is an interesting breakdown of tech usage across the generations, dipping into old and new technologies. Some of the data might just surprise you. —Eduwire Editors