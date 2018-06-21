Adaptive Learning Unplugged: Why Instructors Matter More than Ever (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Proponents of adaptive learning (AL) technology tout its great value as being its ability to create student-centered classrooms in their most individualized form, shy of limiting the student-to-teacher ratio to 5:1 or less. AL does this by customizing learning based on the knowledge each student brings to the course. While this personalization benefit is certainly seductive, the major question some educators are left with is: Where does this leave the teachers?"—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is a deep dive by an early adopter of AL technology, CTU. It's a must-read for anyone interested in adaptive learning best practices. One of the main takeaways from CTU: faculty engagement in the platform is critical, and it requires innovative approaches. Read and share this fascinating report. —Eduwire Editors