A Proposal for a Blockchain College System (The EvoLLLution)

"Modern institutions of higher education are finding it increasingly difficult to accomplish their primary mission. The quintessential mission of all institutions of higher learning, lest we forget, is to enhance lives through education—and, by extension, through employment. All institutions of higher learning are prudent in their focus on enhancing lives through education."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We’ve all heard a lot of buzz for blockchain’s potential in higher ed, but its still very early in the game for widespread implementation. This author makes a cogent case for using the distributed ledger tech to drive a collegiate experience, decentralizing learning from a specific institution and fostering a larger community. —Eduwire Editors