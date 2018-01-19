A New Home for AI: The Library (Inside Higher Ed)

"Artificial intelligence laboratories have been cropping up with increasing frequency on campuses in recent years. By and large, though, these labs have been located in computer science or electrical engineering buildings, providing a space for researchers and graduate students to develop computer algorithms that can learn or exhibit intelligent behavior."—Source: Inside Higher Ed



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Artificial intelligence (AI) is now being realized as a valuable tool in the home, across commercial verticals, and in industrial applications. Analysts from Gartner Research suggest that AI is in the innovation trigger phase of emerging technologies, and is poised to become incredibly influential. Read how the The University of Rhode Island is embracing AI with its exciting — and exceedingly unique — AI lab. —Eduwire Editors