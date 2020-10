"It is a difficult fact of life for university libraries that circulation statistics for print materials have been steadily declining, despite the fact that there are a lot of print materials that students would find useful."—Source: Campus Technology

Read how St. John University uses their BKFNDr mobile app to help students quickly find the resources their looking for in the library via location-based tech — mapping, specific coordinates, and beacons. —Eduwire Editors