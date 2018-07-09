5 things every college must know about cloud computing (eCampus News)

"Like many colleges and universities in Ohio, Shawnee State University faced financial pressure from state-led tuition restrictions and a mandate to reduce operating expenses. Its existing IT infrastructure had served it well since its establishment in the late 1980s. But 35 years later, school IT leaders recognized a need and opportunity to modernize by centralizing key applications under a single, unified digital umbrella, allowing administrators to better manage recruitment and serve constituents in a timely way." —Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Gartner’s 2018 CIO Agenda Survey puts cloud computing in its top-five list for new new tech spending. Before you make the move to the cloud, read these five essentials from eCampus News. —Eduwire Editors