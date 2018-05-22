5 keys to implementing cyber education at your school (eCampus News)

"Cybercrimes are growing exponentially, posing tremendous threats to our financial markets, undermining public confidence, violating our privacy, and costing hundreds of billions of dollars annually (estimated to cost up to six trillion dollars by 2021). Malicious cyberattacks are also used by government-led groups and terror organizations, inflicting chaos and fear, threatening critical infrastructure and nations’ stability."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand. How is your institution preparing students to fill this gap in the workforce? eCampus News offers sound advice for incorporating cyber education. —Eduwire Editors