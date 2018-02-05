3 ways higher ed can avoid social media devastation (eCampus News)

"A tenured sociology professor at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., landed in hot water because of his activity on Facebook. A college news site found the professor’s posts—one of which included an offensive hashtag and reference to last summer’s congressional shooting in Virginia—and published them online. Instantaneously, the story sparked national attention. Trinity had to close its doors at one point as the professor and campus received death threats. "—Source: eCampus News



WHY THIS MATTERS:

How can we curtail social media controversies that negatively impact institutions? Transparency is key. Make sure your policies relating to social are specific and incorporated into trainings that remind stakeholders of the consequences. —Eduwire Editors