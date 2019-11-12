What #AVTweeps Are Thankful For This Year

With Thanksgiving 2019 around the corner, AV professionals reflected on the year and shared what they are thankful for in 2019.

Kate Calderon

Kate Calderon, Marketing Manager, Innovative Collaboration

I'm thankful for relationships. I’ve never been involved with an industry that has so much dedication and true passion for the value of relationships and the human connection. Whether it’s being involved in #AVintheAM Sunday morning conversations, AVIXA Women’s Council, networking at industry events, or just being a part of daily #AVTweeps Twitter chatter, I’m truly thankful for each and every person that has come across my path in this short time being in the industry. It’s incredible to be a small part of such an amazing community of truly supportive, passionate individuals who want nothing but the best for each other and often push each other to be the best version of themselves.

Kay Sargent

Kay Sargent, Senior Principal, Director of Workplace, HOK

I’m thankful for consultants who are eager to come onboard early, team, and speak in terms and lingo everyone else can understand. Because, let’s face it, you all have your own language with all those hi-tech terms and lingo and you start speaking in “tech tongues”, but we can’t collaborate and make good decisions if we don’t understand each other. So I’m thankful for the straight talk and promise to appreciate the true brilliance behind it.

Luke Jordan

Luke Jordan, CTS-I, Vice President and Co-Steward, Electro Acoustics

I’m thankful for everyone that’s taken an interest in me: mentors, thought leaders, peers, and #AVtweeps. The pro AV community has encouraged me, challenged me, and promoted me, and I don't know where I'd be today without that. I hope to give back and serve the AV community with the same passion and care as I have received.

Brian McClimans

Brian McClimans, Vice President of Sales, Americas and APAC, Peerless-AV

For me, it always comes back to family. Because of the AV industry, I have been able to grow and support my family, leading to many of the joys in my life. The AV industry has also introduced me to my work and industry families—relationships that have developed and flourished for decades. It is these relationships that have led to long-standing friendships as well as opportunities for mentorship for both myself and new members of the industry. The AV industry has made a huge difference in my life and I am thankful to be part of a group of amazing, intelligent, and creative people.



Cory Schaeffer (Image credit: )

Cory Schaeffer, Director, Strategic Industry Relations, QSC

I’m thankful to be in the AV Industry because it has allowed me to continuously learn. In my opinion, this industry is uniquely different with opportunities abound in ways to learn something new. Not only is technology changing rapidly, the business side of the industry is also changing and our industry embraces those who want to learn. I’m thankful to be a part of an industry that has offered so much to me personally and I continue to be thankful for the lifelong friendships I’ve made.

Brandy Alvarado

Brandy Alvarado, Business Development Director, Mad Systems

This industry has given me so much, and it’s been such a pivotal year for me as I became the AVIXA Women’s Council chair, and started at an incredibly innovative company, Mad Systems! I’m thankful and grateful for all of it. The lows, the highs, the lessons, the blessings, the messages of encouragement, and the connections that have led to incredible friendships. I’m especially thankful to be able to create lasting memories with my loved ones, and with my AV community.

Gisela Torino

Gisela Torino, CTS-I, Engineering Specialist, Level 3 Audiovisual

This industry has provided me a vast space to experiment and explore. I can’t think of any other work environment were so many of my scattered skills can thrive. I’m very thankful I don’t have to choose from my many passions: I get to play with filter and EQs one day and program a sequence of tasks for an automated preset the next. All these, paired with getting to know so many extremely interesting people, makes me appreciate AV, even more, every year.

Chris Miller

Chris Miller, Executive Director, PSNI Global Alliance

With all the reported turmoil and geopolitical differences around the world, I am so thankful for our members and their employees in over 180 cities worldwide who have come together to support each other whenever and wherever. It is a real blessing to have met so many from so far that have become friends and trusted advisors to make what we all do in our industry better for all.

Rob Sheeley

Rob Sheeley, President and CEO, Williams AV

Every once in a while if you get really lucky you get to be a part of something that is bigger than the sum of it pieces. For me that day happened when I got to be a part of the AV industry. There is something magical about AV in that we get to create these amazing rooms that entertain us, educate us and even allow us to communicate better to anyone anywhere in the world. We get to ride the wild waves of technology while we create the next killer solution for our customers. So I am very thankful that I have had the pleasure to spend the majority of my career in AV.

Rodrigo Ordóñez, Principal, K2

I am thankful to be a part of a vibrant, rewarding, and passionate industry. Amongst my AV peers, I have met wonderful individuals that have openly shared their experience and knowledge . When I got into AV, I thought that I was passionate about the technical details of audio, video and technology in general. I’ve learned that, in fact, what makes me happy is the human experience that these technologies enable. I am extremely fortunate to play at work every day and to be able to do it among amazing co-workers, clients, and partners that keep every day fun and challenging. When play/work is done, I go home and find comfort and fun in the company, love, and support of my wife, son and two daughters—and I realize that I am extremely blessed and fortunate. I then feel thankful to be able to do it again the next day.

Josh Stene

Josh Stene, Crestron

I'm thankful for technology, creativity, passion, and a never-ending desire to do things better, faster, smarter every day. After 25-plus years, I’m more thankful than ever to be a part of the best industry in the world. Happy Thanksgiving!

Robby Turner

Robby Turner, CTS, EVP Sales and Marketing, Data Projections

I’m thankful for the health of my family and friends, for our employees, customers and partners, our continued success, and for all the many blessings of my life and this industry!