Visual Solutions That Push the Limits of Interactivity

The Cleveland Digital Public Library (CPL) needed the right technology to help unlock the treasures of its Digital Gallery by allowing users to interact with their material in new, more immediate ways.

“The Cleveland Public Library works to capture the extraordinary stories of ordinary people,” explained Chatham Ewing, CPL’s digital library strategist. “We have a huge amount of material related to the history of Cleveland—from our art collections and all kinds of treasures in our special collections to family photographs and the history of baseball. And maps, lots and lots of maps.”

CPL chose to integrate a Christie multi-touch videowall comprising four super-narrow bezel FHD551-XG LCD panels with Corning Gorilla Glass, Christie JumpStart processing and a Christie Interactivity Kit making this a complete turnkey solution.

“The Christie videowall gave us a reasonably sized wall at a price point that was within our budget and with the capabilities we needed,” explained Ewing. “And the best part was that it was integrated, meaning we didn’t have to spend time putting together a variety of different pieces.”

Featuring several interactive games, the library’s young guests use the display to interact and engage with various pieces from the library’s collections. One such program involves putting together puzzles of artwork from the library’s digitized collection on the screen. Interactive innovation at the Cleveland Digital Public Library.

CHARGED UP!

Versatile yet durable kiosk solutions from Peerless-AV. Volta Industries, a designer of vehicle charging stations, wanted to combine digital signage displays with its electric vehicle charging stations to create a revenue-generating advertising solution.

Facing several challenges, Michael Menendez, CTO at Volta Industries, reached out to Peerless-AV with the hope of creating custom charging stations to fit a specific list of requirements. The digital charging stations needed to be reliable and fully operational in the harsh outdoor environment of the Midwest. With a mission to cover all station costs, Volta was focused on finding a product that offered ease of installation, maintenance, and security features to deter tampering or theft.

The custom solution combined a Peerless-AV 47-inch Xtreme Outdoor Daylight Readable Display inside an Xtreme Outdoor Portrait Kiosk with a 6-feet tall backlit poster box, a Chromebox media player, an EKM power meter, and a cellular modem.

The display and kiosk weatherproof design completely seals all inside components, including cable entry, with an operating temperature range from -40°F to 140°F. Ambient light sensors automatically adjust the screen’s brightness based on external conditions. The Xtreme displays are equipped with anti-reflective, impact-resistant safety glass. The Peerless-AV custom solutions team designed two-sided stations to allow for digital advertising on one side and static advertising on the other.

