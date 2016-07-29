The AV/IT Leadership Summit: Are You Ready?

Year after year, the InfoComm International Economic Snapshot shows that the end-user influence is becoming more important in the AV install process. What's more, AV and IT technologies have become interdependent, and, in some facilities, AV and IT are so converged it's difficult to draw a line of separation between them. Yet they remain two distant areas of expertise for most of today’s technology managers. As AV devices march into the IP infrastructure, it’s critically important to share best practices and strategies for next-level design and deployment. This is why we’ve created the AV/IT Technology Leadership Summit, August 10-11, 2016, at the Affinia Hotel in New York City. This exclusive event is for technology managers in corporations, universities, government facilities, museums, health care, and transportation.

Mark Valenti, president and CEO of The Sextant Group, will kick off activities on August 10th with a dynamic keynote: "Big Payoff is The Real Disruptive Frontier – Intelligent Building Systems.”

“As AV professionals, we need to understand our changing role inside that larger universe and adapt our skills and business practices to continue our success as experts in the human experience,” Valenti stated. “Events such as this provide key decision-makers an intimate setting to help vet technology solutions and discuss ideas specific to their facility needs.”

We are so pleased to announce that Biamp, Casio, Crestron, FSR, HARMAN, Oblong Industries, Planar, a Leyard Company, and The Sextant Group are Charter Sponsors for this invitation-only event.



The AV/IT Leadership Summit thought-leadership and deep-dive sessions include:

• AV and IT – It’s a Done Deal. Now What? A holistic approach: Assembling the stakeholders, impact on the network and the organization, network security, best practices, and more.

• IoT and AV/IT: Challenges, solutions, and benefits within the organization, and more.

• Streaming Media: Live vs. on demand, quality of service and latency, bandwidth, streaming technologies, content sources, network transit, and more

• Collaboration: Defining collaboration environments, and the appropriate technologies and solutions for each.

• Holistic & Intelligent Systems: Room-level and facility-wide AV control, meeting scheduling software, help desk, asset management, intelligent building and facility HVAC, and more.

• Ideating the Modern Workplace & Campus: From architectural design to ensuring productivity and retention: huddle spaces, meeting rooms, active learning environments, the new office, and much more.

