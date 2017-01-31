SpinetiX & Partners Spotlight Smarter Digital Signage at ISE 2017

Together with its partners the Axis Communications, Billboard Video, Brown Innovations and AG Neovo, SpinetiX presents how converging technologies and fully automated real-time data are transforming digital signage into smarter and fully integrated digital experiences. SpinetiX and Partners can be found at ISE, Digital Signage Hall 8, Stand #8H275.

Axis Communications: Smart retail with real-time triggering

Axis provides intelligent security solutions for the protection and security of people, businesses and institutions. The goal of Axis is to contribute to a secure, stable world. As market leader in the field of network video, Axis ensures the technical progress in the industry through the continuous development of innovative network products.

In a partnership with SpinetiX, Axis Communications has developed and successfully launched digital signage solutions fit for real-time digital retail. In this way the goods presentation can be designed and adapted effectively and dynamically. Thanks to digital screens, the dealer presents dynamic content and advertising, which can be updated in real-time. The solution becomes even smarter when used with Axis’ event triggering. SpinetiX HMP player handles incoming event information directly from the network camera to automatically change the screen content. For example, every 10th visitor can be rewarded triggered by the connected people counter. The solution fits shops of any size and is scalable for any number of screens or number of shops.

Billboard Video: Smart City powered by intelligent information management system

Billboard Video is a system integrator company, specialized in LED technology and digital signage. With more than 20 years of experience in development and installation of LED, oversized sport venue screens and dynamic digital media systems, the company is now offering high-end solutions for the DOOH advertising and architectural design.

In a partnership with SpinetiX, Billboard Video has developed and successfully launched in 2016 the WAYNET Intelligent InfoCom Management System project. This innovative integrated solution for a Smart City, working with magapolis big data mining online. Based on the platform of LED digital media boards network, the System provides visual navigation for the city traffic flow and citizens, as well as public and commercial information broadcasting across a metropolis. The solution allows creation of unified citywide vibrant and dynamic info space with fundamentally new capabilities of centralized smart control. Billboard Video strives to further develop and scale this solution, fostering the development of Smart City.

Brown Innovations: Revolutionary directional audio with digital signage

As SpinetiX, Brown Innovations is committed to providing the highest quality technologies possible. Their record speaks for itself with almost 20 years of satisfied customers and maintenance-free products. From digital signage screens in Heathrow Airport to museum displays at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; audio installations at Sao Paolo's Art Biennial to outdoor information kiosks in Helsinki; from restaurant seating areas to quiet library and gallery settings, their speakers are found wherever high quality audio needs to be controlled. Brown Innovations has a dedicated digital signage speaker line showcased at SpinetiX stand at ISE.

AG Neovo: Transforming digital signage with best-in-class glass protection

AG Neovo's leadership in the area of hard glass technology demonstrates the company's ability to bring valuable innovation to market. With built-in video support, AG Neovo displays connect effortlessly to SpinetiX HMP which opens up an array of viewing and display possibilities. AG Neovo displays are created to meet the needs of public and professional environments through patented technologies, innovative feature sets and progressive design, and as such a perfect for digital signage. AG Neovo's patented NeoV™ Optical Glass has become the most trusted hard glass protection available today, and is showcased at SpinetiX stand at ISE.