AJA Ships Video Over IP to HDMI Bridge

AJA Video Systems has released IPR-1G-HDMI, a new Mini-Converter designed to convert JPEG 2000 IP video and audio streams to HDMI.
IPR-1G-HDMI converts VSF TR-01 and other JPEG 2000 over MPEG2-TS formats for output on a full-size HDMI 1.4 interface. The rugged, fanless Mini-Converter supports a range of HD and SD formats, and is designed for several point-of-use applications -- including source monitoring, digital signage and video walls.
IPR-1G-HDMI includes:
-- Conversion of VSF TR-01 and other JPEG 2000 over MPEG2-TS formats to HDMI
-- 1x RJ-45 (IEC 60603-7) for 10/100/1000Base-T Ethernet media input
-- 2x RCA analog audio outputs
-- Rugged, fanless, portable design
-- Full size HDMI 1.4 video output
-- Embedded and analog audio outputs
-- Full 10-bit pixel processing pipeline
-- Media (LAN) connection for essence and control
-- Network (LAN) control and status to separate essence from control if needed
-- Quick network setup with AJA eMini-Setup software
Pricing and Availability
IPR-1G-HDMI is available now for a US MSRP of $795. For more information, please visit: https://www.aja.com/en/category/mini-converters .