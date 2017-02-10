AJA Ships Video Over IP to HDMI Bridge

AJA Video Systems has released IPR-1G-HDMI, a new Mini-Converter designed to convert JPEG 2000 IP video and audio streams to HDMI.

IPR-1G-HDMI converts VSF TR-01 and other JPEG 2000 over MPEG2-TS formats for output on a full-size HDMI 1.4 interface. The rugged, fanless Mini-Converter supports a range of HD and SD formats, and is designed for several point-of-use applications -- including source monitoring, digital signage and video walls.

IPR-1G-HDMI includes:

-- Conversion of VSF TR-01 and other JPEG 2000 over MPEG2-TS formats to HDMI

-- 1x RJ-45 (IEC 60603-7) for 10/100/1000Base-T Ethernet media input

-- 2x RCA analog audio outputs

-- Rugged, fanless, portable design

-- Full size HDMI 1.4 video output

-- Embedded and analog audio outputs

-- Full 10-bit pixel processing pipeline

-- Media (LAN) connection for essence and control

-- Network (LAN) control and status to separate essence from control if needed

-- Quick network setup with AJA eMini-Setup software

Pricing and Availability

IPR-1G-HDMI is available now for a US MSRP of $795. For more information, please visit: https://www.aja.com/en/category/mini-converters .