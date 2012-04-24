Green AV University Debuts by Margot Douaihy

In its ongoing mission to help educate and empower AV professionals to embrace sustainable and green practices, Project Green AV has partnered with TCO Development to present a webinar series. Green AV University: The What, Why & How of Sustainable AV was the inaugural webinar last week; it focused on the theory and practice of sustainable audiovisual installations and innovations.

Hosted by Project Green AV Director Gina Sansivero, the webinar speakers included Clare Hobby, Regional Manager, North America, at TCO Development; Elizabeth Eames from Project Green AV, and featured presenter Bill Lally, LEED-AP, Principal of Mode Green, a solutions-driven automation and integration company based in Orlando, Florida. Each speaker took end-users and integrators into the nuances of sustainable systems. Major differences between "green AV" and "sustainable AV" were explained.

Their initiative couldn't be better timed. InfoComm International reported in 2011 that half of the total energy consumed in the U.S. is by commercial, institutional, or industrial buildings. Any increase in energy pricing is set to effect the operating cost of these sectors. Case study after case study proves significant ROI on energy-saving strategies in new builds and retrofits. Building managers, tech managers, and end-users must consider ways to lower bills through the efficient use of water, heat, and electricity. Innovative "ecylcing" initiatives by Projector Lamp Services and Project Green AV are taking us in the right direction. Adopting LEED standards for environmentally-sustainable design and performance can help significantly. It is worth learning the nuances of upfront costs with LEED. Additionally, advancements in Energy Star help conserve energy — one amp at a time. For professionals confused about green technology, the PGAV green webinar series can help demystify sustainable techniques and contextualize trends.

As I have previously stressed, to see quantifiable "green" and or sustainable results, end-users must take personal, daily accountability. Are you ecycling your end-of-life equipment, ecycling projector bulbs, using energy-saving software, or buying eco-friendly devices for your facility? Visit Project Green AV at ProjectGreenAV.com to share your sustainable AV stories and learn more about best practices and products.

Margot Douaihy is the editor of AV Technology Magazine.