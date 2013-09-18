New M2M Wireless Solution for Digital Signage Networks

The What: TTUFF Technologies has embedded 3G Machine-to-Machine (M2M) wireless communications in its new series of Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) modular PCs - a solution that removes much of the cost and complication of running widely dispersed digital signage networks.



The What Else: Using 3G M2M networks can cut typical broadband connection fees, remove landline installation costs and hassles when digital signage networks are deployed, and make internet data transfers possible in all but the most remote areas of a country.

In Canada, TTUFF is working with TELUS Communications, one of the country's largest telecommunications firms, on a custom offer that incorporates a 3G modem directly in the latest TTUFF OPS units.

Similar arrangements are being finalized for coverage in the US through Sprint and their M2M Solutions group.

The TTUFF OPS series has 3G cellular network data modems embedded in a modular PC chassis, enabling digital signage network deployment teams to install the PC with the display. The design eliminates the requirement and cost of data modems, routers and additional wiring.

The OPS standard refers to small, slim and modular PCs that can be readily loaded in openings designed in commercial LCD panels of multiple display manufacturers, including Samsung, NEC and Philips.