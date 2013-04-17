Belkin Offers Universal Protocol for Long-Distance AV Over Cat5e

The What: Belkin has debuted a new HDBaseT HDMI audio/video extender solution for high performance AV connectivity over Cat5e long distance applications.

The plug-and-play solution eliminates the traditional challenges of long-distance AV applications, including confusing, expensive and time consuming technology, with a quick-to-install solution that can transmit AV over a single Cat5e cable up to 100 meters.

The What Else: The Belkin HDBaseT is a point-to-point solution that resolves incompatibility issues across multiple AV brands. It deploys a universal protocol for heterogeneous AV environments without the use of a complex network of runner cables, pigtails, breakouts or color coded wall plates. It also supports custom long-run capability with PVC, Plenum and Riser. The result is a long-distance AV solution that requires dramatically less labor to install and manage.

Why This Matters: “We designed our HDBaseT solution to help AV installers achieve more without spending needless time or resources,” said Sydney Wen, product development manager for Belkin. “It’s an ideal choice for long-distance AV environments – including education, government, conference centers and signage applications – because it packs superior performance into a small, plug-and-play solution that requires a fraction of the resources to set up, move and manage.”