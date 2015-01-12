ZeeVee Readies HDbridge2920 Encoder, Modulator

ZeeVee will begin shipping the HDbridge 2920, an encoder and modulator capable of delivering 1080 resolution video from high-definition serial digital interface (HD-SDI) sources to an unlimited number of HD displays over existing coaxial cable infrastructure.

HDbridge 2920

The HDbridge 2920 provides a combination of superior video quality, Dolby Digital Audio compatibility, and mission critical reliability for video distribution in broadcast studios, security rooms, and large venue applications. Offering a full MPEG2 implementation and low latency, the new solution is backed by an extensive support department and an industry-leading five year warranty. Adding to the reliability for commercial applications, it shares a unified architecture with other HDbridge 2000-series products to remain easy and affordable to deploy.

“Broadcast-quality HD-SDI video can now be deployed faster over coaxial infrastructure,” said Bob Michaels, CEO of ZeeVee. “We want commercial installers to have the flexibility to add more channels and a wider gamut of input options for video encoding with our HDbridge 2000-series solutions. Our new 2920 model is made in America and is the latest in a series of solutions working towards our vision of accessible and affordable video distribution.”

ZeeVee's acclaimed Maestro browser-based software interface makes configuration and management easier. The interface automatically recognizes all ZeeVee products in the head-end. The new product also utilizes Maestro to configure the encoding and modulation of the HD-SDI sources along with all other ZeeVee generated video sources to distribute the full continuum of data streams over the same coaxial wire.

The HDbridge 2920 is equipped with front to rear cooling for effective thermal control in demanding applications. To help installers stay running continuously, all ZeeVee HDbridge products utilize a common under-stressed, high-reliability power system.

The HDbridge 2920, like all of ZeeVee’s HDbridge products, features simple on-site setup and status monitoring utilizing a color front-panel display. Compatible with other popular ZeeVee technology, the new product also supports an Emergency Alert System (EAS) channel, closed-captioning support, as well as an information channel for use with small video loops.