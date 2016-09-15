ZeeVee Launches New IP Set Top Box

ZeeVee demonstrated its new video distribution solutions featuring the ZvMXE and ZyPerMX at the IBC 2016 show in Amsterdam.

ZeeVee debuted the ZvMXE, high-performance IP set top Box at the show and demonstrated the deployment of end-to-end IP video solutions. The ZeeVee solution is designed for easy deployment and auto-discovery of ZeeVee-generated IP feeds making IP-based video deployment more straightforward. The ZvMXE is also ready to decode over-the-air content supporting many types of IPTV programs. An extensible architecture means the ZvMXE platform will be able to evolve and expend the capabilities of your network over time.

The ZyPerMX HD IP video encoder uses industry-standard H.264 (MPEG4) encoding technology, and provides a bridge between the current high-definition iSeries and the 4K/UHD ZyPer4k products. As many new buildings have been wired without traditional coax cabling, the ZyPerMX provides an affordable, easy-to-set-up and easy-to-maintain IP video encoding solution, enabling customers to deliver video content over their ethernet networks.

“With ZvMXE, IP deployments are now as simple as RF deployments,” said Chris Scurto, vice president, marketing and North American sales. “The ZvMXE combined with the ZyPerMX truly bridges the divide between today’s HDBridge/RF products and the new generation of high-capacity ZyPer4K/network based products while supporting many kinds of IPTV programs.”