Elo Touch Introduces VuPoint Touchcomputer for Healthcare

- Elo Touch Solutions, a global supplier of touch-enabled technology, has released the new M-Series VuPoint touchcomputer. The functional industrial design, zero-bezel touchscreen, and integrated communications and computing platform is purpose-built for medical and healthcare environments.
- Elo is introducing VuPoint to the public for the first time at the Medica trade show in Düsseldorf, Germany.
- The Elo M-Series VuPoint is designed to deliver patient-centric services such as entertainment, information and other services such as electronic medical records. It is a flexible, fully-featured system, with multiple options available to expand its usage and configurations. The slim, light-weight touchcomputer has built-in handles to easily move the unit while attached to a mobile cart, swing arm, over a bed, or alongside a treatment chair.
- "Designed to meet the needs of both medical staff and patients, VuPoint has been optimized in partnership with leading healthcare software providers and end users," said Craig Witsoe, CEO of Elo Touch Solutions. "The intuitive touchscreen technology delivers a large display to engage, inform and improve the patient experience beyond a typical hand-held device."
- VuPoint’s flexibility adapts for each healthcare application, according to the company. Available in 15- and 19-inch wide-screen format, the near-patient applications of the M-Series VuPoint include in-patient hospitals and medical centers for bedside self-service menu-ordering, billing review, internet access, communication, educational services, or remote patient records access. The wide-screen display can be an advantage for out-patient treatment centers by delivering more room on the screen for patient record review and discussion of images and video. Long-term and elderly care facilities may also find attractive the video communications, monitoring and emergency alert options, while still leveraging the patient services and entertainment functionalities.
- The fan-less touchcomputer is built to comply with technical standards for the safety, essential performance and effectiveness of medical electrical equipment. A drip-proof, easy-to-clean screen offers protection from drips, leaks, and spills. Featuring a projected capacitive (PCAP) touchscreen for a fast, sensitive touch response, VuPoint’s modern design will blend in with the most sophisticated hospital surroundings. An AccuTouch five-wire zero-bezel resistive touchscreen option provides stable, drift-free operation. VuPoint offers a choice of two Intel processors – 1.8GHz Dual Core Atom D525 or 1.1GHz Celeron Dual Core 847E – and multiple connections as well as optional accessories for telephony handsets, card readers, and barcode scanners.