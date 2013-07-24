Cinema Scene Completes Installation at Santikos Theatres AVX Entertainment

- Cinema Scene Marketing, a provider of digital signage solutions, has completed a comprehensive installation of its digital signage solutions at the Santikos Theatres Palladium AVX Entertainment in Richmond, TX. This project includes 92 digital screens displaying concession, restaurant, box office, auditorium and entertainment content.
- The Palladium AVX Entertainment is a 180,000-square-foot facility boasting 22 auditoriums, state-of-the-art sound and projection systems, a bowling alley, multiple bars, and a variety of dining options. Cinema Scene Marketing’s digital signage platforms provide Santikos Theatres with the ability to communicate menu, entertainment and directional programming while maintaining the theatre’s high-end aesthetics.
- “We strive to offer our guests a unique entertainment experience and Cinema Scene Marketing has proven to be a valued partner for us,” says Chris Prichard, Director of Marketing and Assistant Director of Operations for Santikos Theatres. “They are supportive and attentive to the details and committed to making our vision a reality. Their digital signage offerings give us the ability to offer our patrons a unique experience.”
- Cinema Scene Marketing handled every facet of this project, including hardware procurement, installation and creative design. Among the unique aspects of this project are the inclusion of exterior, all-weather digital displays which, on any given day, include upwards of 30 movie titles and show times, flexible programming options providing the ability to stream televised events or display local artists’ work, and minimalistic content, incorporating highly stylized food and beverage imagery.