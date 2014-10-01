Yamaha Heads to Chicago for Audioversity Course

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems is heading to Chicago for the popular Audioversity on November 3-5, 2014. The company has reformatted the learning experience for a limited time, held over three days and consisting of three tracks, with each day focusing on a specific subject.

Day one will focus on Digital Mixing Consoles for Sound; day two on Digital Audio Networking, and day three on speaker systems. Attendees will be eligible to receive CTS credits for each of the three-day sessions.



The Mixing Consoles track on day one will focus on the latest in the Yamaha digital console family, CL and QL Series. Subjects will feature the essentials of the two series, mixing techniques, tips and tricks, and a mixing lab offering attendees hands-on time with assistance from our specialists. You may choose the CL or QL Series track depending on preference Learning material will be consistent in both tracks. A unique course for system techs covering Dante networking, Soundcheck Best Practices, Guest/User Management, and much more. Register here.

Day two focuses on building networking skills applicable for audio engineers. The day will start with fundamentals in the context of a common home network, and expand into features required for full scale Dante network provisioning and configurations. Participants will learn by doing with live demonstrations and interactive labs. Popular and thought provoking topics include: Integrating Audio Networks with Existing IT Networks (Including WiFi points and Internet Access), Adding Dante to Existing Audio Networks (CobraNet/EtherSound), employing Dante as a clear, low-latency conferencing solution, using Dante for distributed audio or connecting overflow rooms, choosing network switches, WAPs, and other hardware for audio networks. Register here.

Day three will feature speakers and systems including product listening demos, applications, and the latest in design software. New NEXO products - the GEO M6 Compact Sound Reinforcement System and the versatile STM M28 loudspeaker will be highlighted along with various STM ground-stack configurations. Register here.