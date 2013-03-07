Wire and Cable Supplier Liberty AV Solutions to Distribute Celerity Fiber Optic HDMI Products

Irvine, CA-based Celerity Technologies, a manufacturer of fiber optic HDMI cable that supports the audio return channel, and Liberty AV Solutions have entered into an agreement for Liberty to sell Celerity products to the commercial and custom installation markets.



The agreement between the two companies is effective immediately and is the result of mutual growth initiatives.

“Our market strategy is to be a widely available product solution for all system integrators within the commercial and custom markets,” said Buzz Delano of Celerity. “Liberty is a natural fit for us, and provides Celerity with additional selling and training resources in the field.”

Liberty views Celerity as an innovative alternative for system integrators facing a need to send HDMI signals over long distances. “The benefits of fiber optics for transmitting high definition signals such as HDMI are well known,” Liberty VP of marketing Becky McWilliams remarked. “Celerity is the only company that has perfected a line of products for these kinds of applications. The net result of this distribution deal enhances our position as an industry leader within the realm of digital and fiber products.”

The increasing demand for high definition content distribution and a need for a reliable and convenient solution for distributing HDMI over long distances has created a market opportunity for Celerity that Liberty intends to embrace.

Celerity and Liberty both said that they will work closely together to ensure excellent customer service, product education and business values in the market with each company mutually supporting each other’s customers and market activities.