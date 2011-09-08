Haynes Named Senior Project Manager Martin US

Brad Haynes Named Senior Project Manager at Martin US

Martin Professional, Inc. has established a dedicated Project Sales Department and is pleased to announce that Brad Haynes will head the new department as Senior Project Manager.

Brad is a familiar face around the industry, having served as a regional sales manager and product manager for Martin since joining the company in 2006. Prior to that, he founded and operated his own company, Bright Ideas, a successful professional lighting and sound company based in Missouri.

In his new role, Brad will manage a project department team whose objective is to support projects across the US and Canada, while working closely with the Martin Professional headquarters Projects team in Denmark. With his industry expertise and knowledge of Martin products, Brad will also continue to play a role in sales and service.

“Brad possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in the many different facets of not only our business here at Martin, but our industry in general. It is with this understanding that he is sure to lead our project team to successfully accomplish their objectives as they seek to support both large and small projects across North America. Brad has been a valuable asset to the Martin organization in the many different functions he has held throughout the years and I am fully confident this will be yet another successful venture for him,” stated Martin US President Brian Friborg.

