Electrosonic Completes Global Immersion Acquisition

- Electrosonic has completed the final phase of its previously announced Global Immersion acquisition. The Global Immersion team of digital giant screen cinema and planetarium experts is now part of Electrosonic’s Entertainment business and will operate under the Electrosonic brand.
- “The acquisition of Global Immersion in 2012 provided Electrosonic with a team of professionals with experience in the giant screen and planetarium markets,” said Jim Bowie, President of Electrosonic Group. “We look forward to providing value and innovation to the giant screen and planetarium markets as they transition to digital systems and expand the range of content that can be displayed.”
- Electrosonic delivers a range of services to the immersive theater market including theater planning, design, integration, specialist media and software, and maintenance. State-of-the-art integrated systems have been developed and optimized for the unique needs of each immersive theater environment. The GSX Giant Screen Cinema series, for giant screen flat, curved and dome theaters, offers high display performance and a broad range of content compatibility. The Fidelity range offers a balance of performance, reliability, functionality and value for today's digital planetarium. In addition to leading edge theater technology, Electrosonic offers a comprehensive immersive media and show library to ensure that theaters have access to the best content.
- Electrosonic also offers support services to meet each theater’s unique operational requirements. Support services include a 24/7 network operations center and a projector lamp replacement program.