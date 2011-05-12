Barco Provides 3D Projection at Tsinghua University

Tsinghua University, one of China's most renowned institution of higher learning, celebrated its 100th anniversary on April 24. That night, tens of thousands of students, professors and alumni held their Alma Mater's birthday party in front of the university's main building. Barco's XLM HD30 projector was used in the animated projection segment of the show.

A design team from the Academy of Arts & Design provided the projection display, which used the main building as the projection background. 3D effects were achieved through variations in images, color and light. The constantly changing animated graphics worked harmoniously with the building's structure to create the illusion that the building was moving and morphing as part of the imagery.

Four Barco XLM HD30 projectors were deployed to achieve these results.

Chu Xiaobin, the video projection planner of Tsinghua University's centenary celebration and a Professor at the Academy of Arts & Design, commented: “The essence of projection is a process of combining video art and advanced projection technology. Image requirements and the building's structure must be aligned precisely. The adjustment process fine-tunes details, aligns pixels for parts of the image, and blends the image frame. We had a very successful performance on this occasion — and we will come up with more interesting designs in the future.”

Sha Xiaolan, the chief lighting designer of the opening ceremonies for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and the 2010 Guangzhou Asia Games, was responsible for the celebration's overall lighting design:

“The 3D projection show on the main building produced excellent outcomes at the beginning and end of the Tsinghua anniversary party," Xiaolan said. "Four 30,000-lumen high-brightness projectors were required – and had to be combined effectively – to attain such a stunning visual performance. This was a very successful production, and this kind of technology application will be the trend in future large-scale theatrical performances.”

“Barco has extensive experience in projecting light shows onto buildings – including the 2008-2010 Lyon Festival of Lights and the unparalleled sound and light landscape in the Ghent, Belgium, Light Festival 2011. Our innovative applications are leading the industry," said Barco's VP of sales entertainment for Greater China, Tang Feng. "In addition, we are very pleased that the creative lighting market is growing in China. Barco's professional high-end projection systems will continue to provide innovative applications for the visual technology industry.”