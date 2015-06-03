WyreStorm ProAV Solutions Unveils New Range of Presentation Switchers

- InfoComm 2015 is set to see WyreStorm’s new ProAV Solutions product category unveil its first presentations switchers with the SW-0402-HDMI four input to two output multi-view switcher and scaler with 4K output, and the SW-0501-HDBT and SW-1001-HDBT five and ten-input presentation switchers with CEC control.
- The SW-0402-MW-HDMI features four inputs, each with analog or digital AV connectivity, including HDMI, VGA, YUV, CVBS, and stereo audio for a total connection of up to 12 sources, with dual HDMI and coaxial S/PDIF outputs, enabling either simultaneous or 4x2 matrix modes, while offering assignable audio breakouts with variable delay for AV sync and the ability to embed audio from any input.
- The result is switching capable of scaling output up to 4096 x 2160p and inputs scaled up from 480i to 1080p in real-time using API, front panel control or via supplied software package, with built-in web UI for advanced settings and advanced EDID management for improved communication and compatibility between connected devices.
- Sources can be viewed as full or partial screen, picture-in-picture, or split screen, with four 1080p sources able to be viewed on a single 4K panel, the SW-0402-MV-HDMI offers near infinite size and positioning options with advanced image processing controlling source opacity and image boarder.
- The SW-0501-HDBT and its bigger brother the SW-1001-HDBT both offer multi-format input to HDBaseT output with PoH, ethernet, and serial control up to 100m/328ft, and duplicate HDMI output for switching and auto-scaling up to 1920x1200.
- Featuring auto-switching support, obeying LIFO (Last In First Out), the SW-0501 features four HDMI inputs and a single VGA for a total of five I/O ports for signal switching and LED out for desk-mounted connection panel, while the SW-1001 adds a further two HDMI, another VGA, a DisplayPort and an HDBaseT input supporting PoH, ethernet, and two-way IR and serial control to the mix.
- Control of both models is offered via front panel, IR, bidirectional RS232 or LAN with API command support, while automatic CEC trigger is featured on outputs to send power commands to display devices via CEC or RS232 according to the status of input sources for effective energy-saving on displays that do not need to be active, with built-in Web UI for customization of display device power on/off and advanced settings.