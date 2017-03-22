WorldStage Provides Audio Support for New York City Opera

WorldStage provided audio support for the New York City Opera's production of "Candide" at the opera's new home, the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

"WorldStage has been supporting NYCO with audio and video services since the company moved to the Rose Theater," said Tony Rossello, WorldStage account manager. "We will be providing video support for the next opera this season, Respighi's 'La Campana Sommersa.'"



Although operas are typically acoustic, "Candide" tasked noted sound designer Abe Jacobs with reinforcing audio for the performers and musicians in a transparent and natural way. Jacobs is known for establishing modern sound design on Broadway. His credits include the original productions of "Hair," "A Chorus Line," "Chicago," "The Rocky Horror Show" and "Evita."

"Abe is such a storied sound designer - he was the first to implement things we do every day," said Roy Hollier, WorldStage project manager. "Abe specified the equipment he needed, and WorldStage precisely met his expectations."

WorldStage supplied a DiGiCo SD9 live digital audio console for the front of house, Sennheiser shotgun mics for area miking, and DPA 4061 and 4022 industry-standard lavalier mics for amplifying the performers' dialogue. WorldStage also stocks DPA's new d:fine lavalier series.

Jacobs also requested a Telex BTR-800 2-channel UHF synthesized wireless intercom, a tried-and-true system for wireless communications. Jacobs augmented house sound reinforcement with eight compact Meyer MM-4 speakers used as apron front fills.

In addition, WorldStage furnished an array of legacy gear, a complement of Sony monitors and Elmo cameras, to provide no-delay video monitoring to stage management and operations.

"I've worked with WorldStage on every show we've done at the Rose," said John Farrell, director of production for NYCO. "WorldStage is a very talented group of people who always provide the best service and equipment."