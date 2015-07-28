WorldStage Hires Braden Gillum as Lead Draftsperson

WorldStage recently hired Braden Gillum as Lead Draftsperson. Braden will be located at WorldStage's New Jersey facility and will be responsible for most of the engineering documentation the company produces to support its event and permanent installation business. With experience in 2D and 3D CAD engineering, Braden will be documenting everything from system designs to the 3D physical depictions.

Braden Gillum

WorldStage Chief Engineer, Barry Grossman, stated, "Braden comes to us with a great attitude and experience that he's already put to good use in our workflow. While most of his background has been in lighting, he's taken to the AV aspects of what we do like a fish to water."Gillum comes to WorldStage from NMR Events, where he was Head Lighting Department Designer & Estimator. Upon joining the staff at WorldStage, Gillum stated, "WorldStage supports a wide variety of interesting projects and my understanding of the engineering behind it is growing by leaps and bounds every day. It's been very exciting and just what I've been looking for. I'm glad to be a part of the wonderful team here."