Harman Hosts Fifth AVnu Alliance Plugfest

Salt Lake City, Utah--AVnu Alliance hosted the fifth AVB plugfest last week at Harman Professional’s Signal Processing Group in Salt Lake City. The AVnu Alliance is the industry forum dedicated to the advancement of professional-quality audio video by promoting the adoption of the IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging (AVB) standards over various networking link-layers.

The plugfest — an invitation-only gathering of hardware manufacturers with near-market ready products — featured Harman and five other manufacturers testing interoperability and performance of AVB prototype technologies. During the plugfest, engineers from the different companies had a rare hands-on opportunity to test connectivity, interoperability and interfaces.

“The promise of AVB is universal connectivity with no performance compromises,” said Rob Urry, Harman Professional CTO, and vice president and general manager for Harman Professional Signal Processing Group. “But to achieve this, all participants on the AVB network need to be able to connect and comprehensively test their technologies on the network. The plugfest enabled this testing but also provided a platform for remarkable, valuable dialog between very smart, committed engineers from a host of companies. We were very pleased to host this plugfest and to mark another important milestone in the advancement of AVB.”