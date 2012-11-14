Klein Tools Debuts lluminated Fish Rod Tip

- Klein Tools has introduced a new illuminated fish rod tip (Cat. No. 56119). The bright white, omni-directional light illuminates when fishing above ceilings, in attics, through walls, in crawl spaces and under raised floors.
- The hook or bullet nose attachments (sold separately) fit smoothly into the threaded top and the ends are tapered for easier pushing and pulling.
- “We’re always looking for ways to make the tradesman’s job easier and safer,” said Marina Wolk, product manager. “The illumination of this fish rod tip accessory helps the electrician find their way in even the darkest of places to get the job done faster.”
- The Illuminated Fish Rod tips fit drilled holes as small as 5/8-inch and are compatible with ¼-inch, 3/16-inch and 5/32-inch diameter rods. Replaceable batteries are included.