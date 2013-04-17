Christie Taps Patrick Artiaga

- Patrick Artiaga has joined Christie Digital Systems in the new position of director, Business Development, Entertainment Solutions, reporting to Craig Sholder, vice president, Entertainment Solutions, Christie.
- Based at Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.’s headquarters in Cypress, California, Artiaga is joining Christie in a senior capacity, to drive several new product and business initiatives. “Christie’s culture of innovation, dedication to customer service and market leadership, convinced me to join them, and I look forward to contributing to the team that makes up this organization,” said Patrick Artiaga, director, Business Development, Christie.
- “Patrick’s global expertise developing and managing comprehensive services and solutions for entertainment companies makes him ideally suited to lead several new developments consistent with Christie’s 80-year history of product innovation and customer excellence,” said Sholder. “His depth of experience working closely with exhibition, distribution, and postproduction will accelerate the introduction of new Christie solutions for these sectors.”
- Artiaga joins Christie from ACS Enterprises, Inc. where for seven years as vice president, Sales and Marketing he led business units dedicated to engineering, consulting, and facilities maintenance for the motion picture industry. Prior to ACS Enterprises, Inc., Artiaga spent eight years with Dolby Laboratories, Inc., first as director of Film Marketing and later director, Automotive Marketing. He launched his career with Lucasfilm Ltd., in 1993 where he was manager, Customer Relations for four years.