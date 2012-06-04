DPI Chooses IAVI as Distribution Partner

Digital Projection International (DPI) has selected IAVI as a commercial AV distributor for DPI's line of precision displays in North America.

Working side by side with DPI’s own established dealer network, IAVI will now offer DPI’s precision displays directly to their extensive dealer network. Effective immediately, this partnership will increase DPI’s market reach and product accessibility across North America, according to the company.

IAVI is a wholesale supplier of professional AV technology products to value-added resellers worldwide. Founded in 1997, IAVI has offices staffed with CTS & DSE certified AV professionals across the U.S. IAVI’s customer base consists of independent dealers, system integrators and custom installers.

"Over the past few years, Digital Projection has extended our product line in dramatic ways. So much so that DPI now offers solutions that serve a much larger segment of the market than what we have addressed in the past,” said Chuck Collins, vice president of sales for Digital Projection. “With their extensive team of knowledgeable sales professionals, and their focus on customer service, we saw important parallels between IAVI and DPI's business philosophies. We believe they are the perfect distribution partner to help DPI bring our extensive product line to benefit more customers."

"The opportunity for IAVI to distribute the Digital Projection line of projectors is a privilege we embrace wholeheartedly and enthusiastically," said Bill Woodard, vice president of purchasing and marketing at IAVI. "Our sales representatives are committed to representing this outstanding brand with expertise, and pledge to offer our existing and prospective customers a consultative approach to choosing the very best products DPI has to offer. We look forward to a solid and profitable partnership with Digital Projection Inc. for many years to come."