Winsted Introduces Spectrum-2 Consoles

The What: Winsted Corporation has introduced its new Spectrum-2 consoles, featuring flexible equipment mounting options, ergonomic viewing angles, and easy expansion.

The What Else: Spectrum-2 console configuration and technology options include three work surfaces, including Winsted’s proprietary Endurance Plus, Comfort Edge, and laminate with Safeguard.

Adaptable lower equipment units can be configured for 19.25 inches (11RU) of rack space, a CPU pullout tray, or adjustable shelf storage. Each unit features a hinged front-access panel and a removable rear access panel. Upper turret units each accommodate 4U rack-mount equipment. Each turret is vented and features a removable top-access panel.

Spectrum-2 features upper and lower front 14-gauge tapped rack rails, stamped with numbered rack increments, for equipment installation. Thoughtful cable pathways accommodate the need for clean, convenient cable management, and quick access to cables and equipment allows for reduced maintenance time.

Spectrum-2’s integrated horizontal aluminum track system supports a wide variety of monitor mounts. Versa-Trak offers versatility with easy horizontal adjustment, and post-mounted VESA brackets provide vertical adjustability along with the ability to tilt and pivot the monitors. VESA-compliant pivot/tilt articulating monitor mounts allow monitors to be attached to the Versa-Trak Mounting System, and provide smooth pivot and pitch adjustment for optimal viewing angles and ergonomic sight lines.

Other features include adjustable leg levelers, multiple corner options—standard corner options include 15-, 45-, and 90-degree concave corners as well as 15- and 45-degree convex corners—and hinged and removable access panels.

The Bottom Line: Spectrum-2 consoles are designed to bring easy access to rack-mounted electronics for multi-operator control rooms or single-bay workstations. Each rack-mount turret on the Spectrum-2 consoles conforms to 19-inch EIA standards.