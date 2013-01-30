Mitsubishi Introduces WD390U-EST Short Throw Cloud Projector

Mitsubishi Electric has introduced its WD390U-EST projector, which allows content to be presented with no computer attached.



Called a “cloud projector,” the Mitsubishi WD390U-EST uses its built-in, thin client function to serve as a dynamic display device. And because a computer isn’t needed for new builds or technology upgrades, school districts and businesses adapting this new kind of projector can save money.

Users simply log onto their network and begin displaying content in seconds, whether from a local server, the internet or the cloud, giving teachers and presenters access to files through the projector itself. As long as the new WD390U-EST extreme short throw projector is connected and logged on to a network, a Bluetooth-enabled keyboard and mouse, users can access content on a server, with such storage now referred to as “cloud content.”

No-fuss projection also means teachers don’t have to lug computers around, connect a computer to a projector and hope there are no technical issues, or carry presentation materials with them. School districts can store and distribute standardized teaching materials and content, and teachers can access these course materials in a snap, saving time for both teachers and IT professionals.

“Teachers have a unique set of issues when they present in the classroom and shouldn’t have to worry about technical problems when uploading their lessons or run late because of technical difficulties,” said Wayne Kozuki, product manager, Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc. “Our new WD390U-EST solves all those problems by making it really easy—teachers simply log on to the network, access their lessons and begin. This also is a great benefit for standardizing instructional technology and materials on a school-wide or district level. It’s the logical next step in presentation technology.”

By using free SidePad and WiFi Doc applications, the WD390U-EST projector also supports BYOD (Bring Your Own Display) initiatives with flexibility. Teachers and presenters can use a mobile device such as a tablet or a smart phone to access, mirror and control a computer that is connected to the projector and the same Wi-Fi network, and present Powerpoint, Excel, Word, TXT, PPD and JPG files from their iOS or Android devices directly through the projector. Both the SidePad and Wifi Doc apps are free downloads via the Apple App store or Google Play.

Using Texas Instruments DLP technology, the new projector boasts 3000 lumens of brightness as well as one of the longest estimated lamp lives available—up to 6000 hours in low mode. A high-power, 10-watt speaker with variable audio output is built in so even when the projector is in stand-by mode, the speaker can still be used, eliminating the cost and necessity of external amplifiers and speakers.

Mitsubishi’s WD390U-EST projector is built with a specially crafted lens that provides ultra short-throw focus performance, and can project a 70-inch (diagonal) wide-screen WXGA image from less than 23-inches away. Teachers and presenters can move in front of the image without creating distracting shadows on the screen.

The WD390U-EST offers HDMI support as well as easy set-up options for multiple video inputs. It has an RS232 connector and a built-in RJ45 input that offers plug-and-play connectivity with third-party remote management products such as those made by Crestron and AMX, as well as Mitsubishi’s ProjectorView Global+.