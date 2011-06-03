NEC Enhances Second Generation Large-Screen Displays

NEC Display Solutions of America has announced the enhancement of its large-screen product line, the P Series, with two new models.

The 40-inch P402 and 46-inch P462 are direct replacements for the P401 and P461, and are 1-inch thinner in depth. NEC also announced the addition of the P402-AVT, P402-TMX4D, P462-AVT, and P462-TMX4D to the P Series lineup.

These professional-grade, industrial-strength LCD displays are intended for 24/7 operation and as such include additional thermal protection, internal temperature sensors with self-diagnostics and fan-based technology to prevent overheating. An added technology to these models is the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) compliant expansion slot, a standardized option slot that aims to simplify digital signage installations. Two other new features are the DisplayPort output and integrated DVI loop-through capability, which eliminates the need for a daisy chain module.

“Our professional-grade P Series is ideal for the most demanding digital signage projects that require integrated technologies to ensure uninterrupted reliability,” said Rachel Karnani, product manager for Large-Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “The P402 and P462 displays are going to provide more flexibility for customers. These second-generation displays not only expand connectivity options but also improve the mechanical design with new displays that are 1-inch thinner than the first generation products. This allows our customers to install less obtrusive displays in areas where they may not have previously fit.”