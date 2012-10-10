Applied Video Technology Expands Into Ohio

Applied Video Technology (AVT) has opened a new regional office in Marion, OH.

Applied Video Technology offers a wide range of services such as networked audio visual systems, videoconferencing, video-streaming, digital signage, and video-production solutions. According to the company, it has been experiencing rapid growth despite the current economic environment.

In conjunction, AVT announces the hiring of John Beary in the position of business development director.

“Our integrated digital video media solutions help our customers to improve communication tasks which are vital to their business. When it is done correctly it can be very cost effective. This has fueled our growth during a recessionary period,” said, Bruce MacLelland, CEO of AVT. “To help support our rising business in western Pennsylvania and Ohio, it was an easy decision to open another office in this territory.”

Beary brings with him years of experience in sales, marketing and management in the factory automation and systems integration business. Prior to his business career, he spent eight years in the U.S. Navy as a Submarine Officer and as an Intelligence Analyst stationed in London, UK. He earned his Business Degree from Tulane University and has his MBA from University of Pittsburgh.

“John is an articulate problem solver who listens to our customers’ needs and will help them understand how media technology can be applied to improve their requirements,” added MacLelland. ”We are very fortunate to have someone of John’s caliber to manage this business."