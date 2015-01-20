Why Audio Matters in the Workplace: Research Report

Systems Contractor News and AV Techonology have teamed up to release the Why Audio Matters research report. The study shows that integrators and AV pros at end-user companies know excessive noise levels and sound quality in the workplace are an issue, but are generally unaware that there are solutions to cure the problem.

During the past 15 years, local, national, and international governing bodies and agencies have reacted to the growing body of research that excessive noise levels in our daily lives, in the workplace and at home, can have a significant impact on a population’s well-being and a country’s economy. A 2011 report from the World Health Organization, for example, estimated that noise pollution was costing $30.8 billion a year in Europe when calculating lost work days, decreased productivity, healthcare treatment, and impaired learning.

With this in mind, SCN and AV Technology launched a survey of AV professionals, such as integrators, consultants, installers, resellers, manufacturers, and other solutions providers, as well as professional AV equipment end users, including technical, marketing, and sales staff, managers, directors, and business owners from a broad range of industries.

The results suggest that both AV professionals (referred to as “AV professionals” below) and professional AV equipment end users (“end users”) may be aware of the problems, especially if they live with them daily, yet appear to be largely unaware of the full range of solutions available to them.



