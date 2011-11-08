Digital Place-Based Advertising Summit

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has announced that the Digital Place-Based Advertising Association (DPAA) will partner in and assist in programming its annual Advertising Summit to be held in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 6, 2012.

The DPB Advertising Summit will address the current size of the market, its projected growth, the wealth of research and audience metrics available, identify the challenges inherent in planning/buying and designing creative applications for the medium, and how to overcome those obstacles.

DSE’s 3rd annual DPB Advertising Summit will feature:

· A Keynote address by PQ Media’s Patrick Quinn who will discuss industry economics, trends and the latest results of the 5th Annual Digital Out-of-Home Media Forecast.

· An overview of the DPB media landscape presented by DPAA President, Susan Danaher.

· The latest results and case studies from USA TouchPoints, a cooperative research effort between Media Behavior Institute, GFK/MRI and NSI, on the latest DPB media audience measurement, co-presented by Paul Lindstrom, Senior Vice President of The Nielsen Company and Jim Spaeth, Partner & CEO, Media Behavior Institute.

Susan Danaher, President of the DPAA said, “The exceptional attendance at our Digital Media Summit: Context Matters last month is just one more indication that the agency and advertiser communities are interested in and want to know more about how they can make DPB media part of their marketing efforts.” She added, “The DPAA is very pleased to support DSE’s educational program, which will provide important insights key to moving our industry forward.”

Richard Lebovitz, Educational and Editorial Director for Exponation LLC, which produces DSE, said, “We are constantly working to create stronger educational offerings designed to advance industry understanding in this new and exciting medium.” He added, “Our partnership with the DPAA is further evidence of our commitment to this goal.”

The full-day session will run from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6th. Session registration is now available online at www.digitalsignageexpo.net. Curriculum details can be viewed at: www.digitalsignageexpo.net/schedule.

Digital Signage Expo® 2012, co-located with the Interactive Technology Expo and Digital Content Show, is scheduled for March 6-9, 2012, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.

About the DPAA:

Founded in 2006, the Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) represents digital placed-based networks and the advertising community that is actively engaged in planning, buying and evaluating the effectiveness of the medium. On behalf of its members, DPAA seeks to foster ongoing collaboration between agencies and digital place-based advertising networks; provide standards, best practices and industry-wide research; and promote the effectiveness of digital place-based advertising. For more information please visit www.dp-aa.org.