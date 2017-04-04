Whitlock Drives Microsoft Surface Hub Sales

Whitlock has announced that the company is among the leaders in worldwide Surface Hub sales.

“We’ve made a strong commitment to the Microsoft platform over the past few years, and Surface Hub has been a great success story with our customers,” said John Bailey, Whitlock VP of technology. “We are thrilled with our team’s tremendous success in delivering devices, specialized services, training, and support to hundreds of our enterprise customers.”

“Surface is proud to have a thriving partner ecosystem that helps us better offer Surface Hub to customers worldwide,” said Ryan Gavin, general manager, Surface Marketing. “Whitlock was an early launch partner for Surface Hub and has successfully landed impressive sales figures for 2016. We’re excited to see their success and continued momentum.”

“Our strength in understanding video collaboration environments and new workspace trends enabled us to drive more customer conversations around Surface Hub, and Surface Studio as well,” said John “Jack” Steinhauer, Whitlock’s EVP of global sales. “We are big fans of one platform and enterprise standards; the Microsoft Surface story resonates for us and our enterprise customers.”

As a Microsoft Gold Communications Partner, Whitlock demonstrates the highest level of expertise in implementing Microsoft UC solutions, including Microsoft Surface Devices, Skype for Business, and Office 365. Company experts can also advise on technology roadmaps, cloud solutions, and network readiness for new video or UC implementations.

“Customers are demanding not only one-touch collaboration, but one platform to bring their teaming and communication experiences to an entire new level,” Bailey said. “Windows 10 on Surface Hub, with built-in Skype for Business, new collaboration apps, and powerful analytics from Power BI, is an unbeatable solution. It removes silos and gets people from anywhere in the world collaborating together seamlessly.”

Whitlock is also a founding member of the Global Presence Alliance (GPA), a team of companies delivering solutions jointly around the world for video and unified collaboration. Together, Whitlock and GPA members have sold hundreds of Surface Hubs since its launch last year.