Retail Digital Signage: The Future is Not Customer-Facing

Digital Signage provider Industry Weapon will highlight, at the Retail Realm 2014 "Microsoft Dynamics Retail Technology Conference" from April 24-26th at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, how retailers can take advantage of digital signage to go beyond standard product advertising to connecting managers and employees with the information that drives critical business decisions.

“Blending multi-media technologies with analytics that track, measure and automate business information creates an unparalleled connection between corporate offices and store associates," said David Wible, CEO, Industry Weapon. "It allows retailers to focus on driving sales.”