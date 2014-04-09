Retail Digital Signage: The Future is Not Customer-Facing

Digital Signage provider Industry Weapon will highlight, at the Retail Realm 2014 "Microsoft Dynamics Retail Technology Conference" from April 24-26th at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, how retailers can take advantage of digital signage to go beyond standard product advertising to connecting managers and employees with the information that drives critical business decisions.
“Blending multi-media technologies with analytics that track, measure and automate business information creates an unparalleled connection between corporate offices and store associates," said David Wible, CEO, Industry Weapon. "It allows retailers to focus on driving sales.”
- Industry Weapon’s latest product, StoreConnectHD, aims, according to the company, "to drive the crowded and overwhelming walls of backroom bulletin boards to extinction." The technology allows retailers at the corporate, regional and store level to communicate with associates through interactive touch screens and tablets as well as integrate with existing reporting systems. Using one simple interface, retailers access loss prevention statistics, sales performance metrics, employee schedules, distribute video and display shrink data with category specific missing-product details.
- Retailers can also utilize Industry Weapon’s FlicksEDU platform, which streamlines two-way communication between regional managers and associates. This can be included alongside POS systems to automate promotional items and HR messaging, including employee manuals and training videos.
- Industry Weapon's goal is to highlight this technology and connect with attendees looking for ways to increase visibility and access to critical information at the 2014 Microsoft Dynamics Retail Technology Conference.