wePresent to Expand Distribution in Mexico with Croma Digital

wePresent has formed a partnership with Croma Digital to distribute its solutions throughout Mexico. Croma Digital is one of Mexico City’s premier AV distributors in both the education and corporate markets.

“We have realized that the main problem of the market is the after-sales service they receive from suppliers, who are typically only interested in closing sales, rather than creating lasting business relationships,” said Croma’s general director, Carlos Rendon. “This company is committed to effort, attention, values, and above all, respect for the customer, which is of the utmost importance to us.”

“One of the things that’s always excited me about wePresent was how flexible the company is,” said Michael Peveler, who recently signed on as wePresent’s vice president of global sales. “It’s allowed us to enjoy great success in both the education and corporate market, but our focus has always remained on creating a great experience for the folks who use it every day. That’s exactly why Croma is such a good match for us; it really allows us to continue expanding while still maintaining a close relationship with our distributors and customers.”