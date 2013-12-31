First 3-Chip DLP Projector with LED Illumination

The What: After two years of intensive development and market feedback, Digital Projection International's first 3-chip DLP LED projector is now in production.

Digital Projection International (DPI), Texas Instruments’ first DLP projector partner and the only projector manufacturer to win an Emmy for engineering development, introduced the TITAN WUXGA LED 3D. I/ITSEC, the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference, will supply the ideal product launch event for this simulation-oriented display from December 2 – December 5, 2013, in Orlando, Florida.



The What Else: Available now for simulation projects demanding long-life illumination with minimal consumables and remarkable color accuracy, DPI’s TITAN LED delivers a value set to the simulation and virtual reality (VR) markets. As the brightest LED projection solution available today, the 2,000-lumen TITAN LED enlists premium LED elements for over 60,000 hours of consistent illumination. DPI’s single-chip LED displays are already well-recognized for their virtually maintenance-free operation. Impressive as they are, the new TITAN LED surpasses these performance benchmarks by additionally producing imagery in the widest color gamut currently possible. The TITAN LED also brings an low cost of ownership over the display’s lifespan due to the elimination of lamp replacement costs. Add to these points of value the low heat and low noise output of the TITAN LED and simulation environments now have the imaging solution.



Why This Matters: The 1920 x 1200 resolution TITAN WUXGA LED 3D is based on Texas Instruments’ 3-chip DLP technology. Therefore, the TITAN LED is free of the single-chip color artifacts sometimes experienced in single-chip DLP displays. A further advantage to the TITAN’s 3-chip platform is the high-bit signal processing inherent in 3-chip DLP projectors. For simulation applications needing IR capabilities, LED+IR versions of the TITAN are also available. Additionally, TITAN LED+IR projectors are also available with dual input control, enabling the simultaneous display and control of two streams of video. Due to the anticipated impact the new TITAN LED will have on the simulation and VR markets, DPI has built a substantial backlog that will begin shipping in December, 2013.



One More Thing: DPI will reveal a LED projector solution-filled exhibit space in booth #2181 at the upcoming I/ITSEC 2013 trade show. I/ITSEC attendees will witness the launch of brand-new imaging solutions from DPI, as well as proven projectors in partner booths throughout the show floor. I/ITSEC promotes cooperation among the Armed Services, Industry, Academia and various Government agencies in pursuit of improved training and education programs, identification of common training issues and development of multiservice programs. The trade show takes place in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from December 2 – December 5, 2013.