Waveguide Consulting Expands in Chicago

Signaling its commitment to the Chicago market, Waveguide Consulting, Inc. recently signed a five-year lease in a 12-story high-rise on the city's west loop. The company established a foothold in Chicago two years ago when it brought Michael Kohlenberger onboard as its senior executive, business development.

Two years ago, CEO Scott Walker explained Waveguide’s rationale for investing in the market. “We plan to increase our opportunities in Chicago and throughout the Midwest," said Walker. "We see tremendous potential to develop more business in these markets and believe Mike can be a big help with that.”



That strategy has paid off. Already Waveguide has landed three large Chicago-based enterprise clients – Arthur J. Gallagher, William Blair, and Hyatt Hotels. “This new office will give us the space and presence we need to best serve our clients and build our business,” said Walker.



Waveguide Principal David Lerette will join Kohlenberger in early 2016. Lerette will serve as director of the Chicago office. Located across from Willis Tower, the new office space will accommodate up to six client-facing consultants who will be supported by Waveguide’s more than 60 AV, IT, and acoustics professionals.



The company is currently seeking qualified AV and IT project consultants to fill three immediate openings in the Chicago office.