VuWall Technology VuWall2 Software with SkyRec

VuWall Technology, a developer of world-class control room management software, and SkySoft-ATM, a leading-edge ATC solutions provider, announced today their strategic partnership under which VuWall has integrated SkySoft-ATM SkyRec features into the VuWall2 software suite. VuWall will be demonstrating the advanced record/ playback and high-performance lossless compressions capabilities at InfoComm 2014 (Las Vegas, NV June 18-20) in partner Exxact Corporation’s Booth # N2555.

Powered by a high-performance lossless video compression codec, the record/playback features now available through VuWall enable full-quality, real-time recording of external operator PCs for post-event analysis or training purposes, with the assurance of full synchronization of audio and video sources and accurate time stamping. Issues often associated with encoding and streaming high resolution video data are circumvented with this video compression algorithm, which significantly reduces bandwidth and storage requirements.

“In collaboration with SkySoft-ATM, we are pleased to offer our customers the ability to accurately record data flows for fluid playback on operator workstations and video walls alike,” said Paul Vander Plaetse, president of VuWall Technology. “VuWall customers can now benefit from SkySoft expertise in lossless record & playback as part of the comprehensive VuWall2 product suite. This newly integrated software video recording module captures exactly what’s seen onscreen, including mouse clicks and keystrokes.”

“This partnership was a natural fit. VuWall has seamlessly integrated our proven record & playback technology into the VuWall2 software suite, bringing all the benefits experienced to-date only in air traffic management environments, to control rooms of all types,” said Claude Levacher, sales and marketing manager of SkySoft-ATM. “Depending on their requirements, customers can implement a software-based data distribution and recording solution, or a combination of both hardware and software components.”

In some cases, compression and data distribution can be achieved using the Skysoft-ATM SkyRec Blackbox, which meets the most demanding safety requirements and has been deployed in large-scale, mission-critical installations. Ensuring immediate access to recorded single- or multi-screen sessions from both operator workstations and video walls alike, this functionality is well suited to control rooms of all types, including electric utilities, traffic/fleet management centers, emergency management centers, defense, oil & gas, and homeland security. Supported in both Microsoft Windows and Linux environments, the software is user friendly requiring limited training.

