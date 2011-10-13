Sharp 60” Commercial Display

Sharp is expanding its line of ultra-slim, seamless video wall displays with the new 60”LCD Video Wall Monitor (PN-V602) created for semi-outdoor, commercial environments.

FEATURES

• World’s slimmest monitor bezel available enables high impact, side-by-side configuration of multiple video wall monitors, allowing for nearly unlimited size of display

• Full array of LED backlight, ensuring uniform brightness and excellent image quality (max resolution: 1366x768 pixels)

• Sharp’s integrated dimming system delivers greater control of brightness and operates using significantly less power (46% power saving when unit dimming system is set to HIGH)

• Installation available in landscape and/or portrait mode

• Compatible with several optional accessories and mounts