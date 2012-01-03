Liberty AV Partners with Starin

Liberty AV Solutions has announced an alliance with Starin to be a supply partner to their AV channel integrators and resellers.

This focused plan is designed to provide the many Starin customers who acquire major component brands from Starin with Liberty cable, switching and connectivity devices, readily and effectively.

The Liberty AV Solutions range from the bulk wire and cable Liberty is best known for, to rack equipment enclosures, mounts and power distribution, switching and distribution devices for structured cable and coax, as well as audio room combining, matrix and paging solutions.

“As our company continues to expand our offer, Liberty-Intelix allows us to compliment the major components dealers rely on us for with all of the glue that holds a system together from this new dynamic line,” said Jim Starin, president of Starin.

Starin will manage their field staff team in the North Central region to assist customers, while the rest of the country will be served by the Starin virtual customer service team and associated rep firms.

Cameron Smith with Liberty AV Solutions added, “The Starin alliance represents a means to maximize our service to dealers of all sizes with a supplier that has built a reputation on satisfying dealer needs, interest and issues.”

In addition to general product availability, Starin will assist in specific vertical application areas using Liberty, like Digital Signage.